US Bancorp DE Buys 3,601 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $22,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cintas by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cintas by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $318.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.51. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $324.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

