US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 73,517 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

NYSE TJX opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

