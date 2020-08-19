US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Nice worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nice by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 71,776 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,591,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 180,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $223.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $228.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.94.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

