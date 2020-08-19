US Bancorp DE Has $24.37 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 27,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

