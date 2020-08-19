US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Baxter International worth $22,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of BAX opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

