US Bancorp DE Purchases 218,093 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.83% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,961.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 382,373 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 137,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter.

IBDN opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

