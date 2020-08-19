US Bancorp DE Sells 4,258 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in McKesson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

