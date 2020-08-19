US Bancorp DE Sells 93,239 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

