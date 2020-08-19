USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

USAC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 4,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,071. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.38.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.87%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 111.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 102,751 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

