USDQ (USDQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1,030.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00008242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,290 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

