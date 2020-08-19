USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $632,951.48 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,784.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.02500652 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00657465 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003883 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

