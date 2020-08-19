Utrust Price Tops $0.22 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Utrust has a market cap of $98.41 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 89.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.30 or 0.05531846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars.

