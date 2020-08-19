Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 977,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on UXIN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Uxin by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

