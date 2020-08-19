Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.61. Vale shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 453,249 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 298.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,107 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 73.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 278,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 121.4% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 85,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $822,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

