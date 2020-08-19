Vale SA Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.10. Vale has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

