Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Value Line has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 23.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 381.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

