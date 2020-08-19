VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BJK opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $43.73.

