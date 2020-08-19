VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 65.9% in July

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BJK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. 7,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,249. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.