Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.34

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.34 and last traded at $104.34, with a volume of 1871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,310,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 369.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,773,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

