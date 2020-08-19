Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.41 and last traded at $80.55, approximately 200,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

