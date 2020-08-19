Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $104,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

