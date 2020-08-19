Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.9% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 286,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 245,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. 8,910,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,157,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.