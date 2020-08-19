Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the July 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,253 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period.

