Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.83. 49,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $227.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.