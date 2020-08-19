Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,048.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

