Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.91 and last traded at $55.05, 88,491 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 234,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.