Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the July 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $189,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 560.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,758,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,028 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640,555 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

