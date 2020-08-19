Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,242,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,741 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

