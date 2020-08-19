Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.55. The company had a trading volume of 81,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.90.

