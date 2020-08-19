Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 137.0% in July

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the July 15th total of 443,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.