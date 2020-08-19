Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.32 and last traded at $221.84, approximately 79,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 150,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.67.

