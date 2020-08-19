Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.86 and last traded at $105.97, approximately 44,178 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 192,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86.

