Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.60 and last traded at $126.09, approximately 63,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 363,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85.

