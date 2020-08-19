Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $164.10 and last traded at $164.96, approximately 9,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.88.

