Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.93 and last traded at $153.91, 2,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 28,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.12.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.