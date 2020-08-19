Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 408,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.