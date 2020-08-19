Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $82.94, approximately 4,437,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,742,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33.

