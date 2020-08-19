Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

