Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 601,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,043,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNDX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,245. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

