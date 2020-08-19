Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.35 and last traded at $53.58, 2,366,126 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,730,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

