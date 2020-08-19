Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 29.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $366,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,881. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

