Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNDW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.87. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $82.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

