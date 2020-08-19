Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 8,844 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after buying an additional 291,811 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,532,000 after acquiring an additional 482,659 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 691,332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 40,954.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,122,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

