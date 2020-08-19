Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 8,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,090. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

