Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. 38,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,513. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

