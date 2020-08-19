Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,613. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

