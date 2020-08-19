Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 500.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

POR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,739. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

