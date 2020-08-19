Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 3,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,349,000 after acquiring an additional 219,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,103,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,233. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

