Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 3,691 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.19. 490,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,993,144. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

