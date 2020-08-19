Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 43,074 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,074 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 341,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,608,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

